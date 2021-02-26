Man resentenced for 2016 shooting death

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mattoon man has been resentenced for the death of a 23-year-old woman in 2016.

James Shafer was convicted in 2018 for the death of Ciara Faires. He was originally sentenced to 53 years in prison.

The higher charge of first degree felony murder was overturned last summer in Illinois Appeals Courts.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 20 years for murder and seven years for possession of a felon possession of a firearm. Court records show those sentences are “to run consecutive to each other with credit for 1,714 days [previously] served.”