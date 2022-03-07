EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team was called to 300th Street at the Railroad Trestle, just south of Highway 33 in Beecher City, at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday in response to a report of a man stranded in floodwaters.

When the rescue team arrived at the reported location, they saw 22-year-old Cody Grove stranded on top of his 94 Pontiac Grand Prix in floodwaters.

According to the rescue team, while they were trying to handle the situation, Cody’s father, 58-year-old Donn Grove, became stranded in the floodwaters while attempting to rescue his son. The rescue team was able to eventually save both men, with the help of the Tri-County Fire Protection District and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The team said they spent around 30 minutes at the scene.

The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team urges all motorists to “turn around, don’t drown” and to never drive on flooded roadways.