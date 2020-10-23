Man requires sudden medical treatment during arraignment

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A court hearing for a man that turned himself in for a deadly hit-and-run has been rescheduled.

Arraignment for Robert O’Malley was supposed to take place Friday afternoon. Through video, officials were discussing bond when O’Malley suddenly required medical treatment. O’Malley was off-screen as medical professionals came in with equipment to help him. It appeared he passed out. There is no word on his current condition.

The hearing has been rescheduled for Monday.

Police said O’Malley turned himself in Thursday after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash involving three bicyclists. Two of the three bicyclists were hit. One of them, William Schuh, passed away from injuries he received in the crash.