Man recovering after being shot in the head

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 23-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the head Sunday evening.

It happened in the area of 13th and Melrose Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to area for a shots fired call but didn’t find anything.

Investigators say around the same time the victim was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the victim confirmed he was shot in the area by someone who fled.

Anyone with information concerning this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.