Man recovering after 3 teenagers attempt break-in

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is recovering after he said three teenagers tried to force their way into his house.

One teenager is in the hospital and two others have been arrested. One was arrested Tuesday night while the other, a 16-year-old girl, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant. This all happened Tuesday night on East Pennsylvania Avenue near Maple Street.

A normal night at John O’Brien’s home quickly turned into a fight for his life. “A female came to the door…asking ‘Can I borrow your phone? I live three blocks away,” said O’Brien. He said no. He tried to close and lock the door when he saw another teenager coming around the corner with a gun. “They kicked open the door and sprayed mace in my eyes, and luckily for me, it got in his eyes as well as he came through the door.” With mace in his eyes, the 15-year-old with the gun turned his back to O’Brien. “I slapped the gun out of his hand, wrestled it away from his, got it away,” said O’Brien. The two wrestled for a few minutes.

“I was able to get his backside and put him in a chokehold, and I kept him there until he passed out,” said O’Brien.

Police said this is an all-too-common occurrence, where guns get into the wrong hands– specifically, the hands of teenagers. Police said the 15-year-old was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

O’Brien only had a sprained ankle and a few bruises. He said his four years in the Marine Corps prepared him for that moment. And he remembers exactly what he was thinking when he made the choice to fight. “I don’t want this to be the end of my story, so I’m gonna fight for what I’ve got.”

The 13-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl are in the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center. Police said the gun that was found was not loaded.