Man raises bond money for another he feels was unjustly arrested

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was taken into custody for severely beating another man. Now, hundreds of dollars have been raised to bail him out of jail because people he was unjustly arrested.

29-year-old Jesse Baird, of Mattoon, is charged with aggravated battery. Police said he admitted to beating a man, accusing him of fondling himself in front of Baird’s children.

An online fundraiser was started to pay for his bail. The man who set it up said he would have done the same Baird did if this happened to his family. Baird’s family could not afford his bail on their own.

People were disturbed when they heard what happened Thursday night. “I thought it was horrible,” said Alex Walker.

Inside a bedroom at Sunset Apartments in Mattoon, Jesse Baird claimed he caught a 52-year-old man fondling himself in front of Baird’s kids. Police would not say how he got inside the apartment. But Baird told police he became enraged and beat that man with a lamp, his feet and his fists.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition for blunt force trauma to his head.

When Walker learned about this, he felt more sympathy for Baird than the man he admitted to beating up. “I don’t have any sympathy for people that do that to children,” said Walker. “Should he have done what he did? Probably not. But still, it’s like, I tried to think how I would have reacted. And I think that guy, you know, he was definitely protecting his kids. I don’t believe he should be in jail for that.”

Baird’s bond is $75,000. Walker started a fundraiser to pay for his bail of $7,500. “I think that’s ridiculous. That, you know, that the bond was set that much,” said Walker.

Baird’s stepfather said this violence is out of character for him, even though he has had some run-in’s with the law before. “I’ve bailed this kid out before and I told him I’d never do it again,” said John Huddleston. “It’s usually stupid stuff like not going to court dates or for driving without a license.” But his family believes in this case, he did what he had to do to protect his children. “They arrested the wrong person, is what they did,” stated Huddleston.

Walker has been in contact with Baird’s family and said he will give the money to them as soon as the total bond amount is raised. An attorney also offered to represent Baird in this case, pro-bono.