Man pranks friend through flyer for dinosaur roar contest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIA) — Getting strange voicemails from unknown numbers is not uncommon, but what about if they were filled with dinosaur roars?

A man wanted to prank his buddy. So, he printed flyers and asked people to call a number and leave a voicemail with their best dinosaur impressions. The contest was looking for the top 5 best roars. However, the number they were calling belonged to the man’s friend.

He recorded just a few of the many voicemails his friend received. He also screenshot a text chain between him and his friend, who was telling him about what was going on. In the texts, the man was going along with it and even asked his friend how he could enter the competition.

Also in the texts, the buddy said he was pretty sure someone was pranking him, but that he could not be mad about it because it was a “good one.” He put a few of the voicemails and the pictures of his chat in a TikTok video.