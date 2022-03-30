CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is speaking out after a man claiming to be an Ameren maintenance worker came into her apartment and touched her without consent.

“Here is this man in my bedroom that I don’t know with the door closed behind him,” Nikki Sodetz said. “He’s taller than me, he’s bigger than me and none of my roommates are home, and I don’t know when they are going to be back.”

Sodetz said that she received a knock on the door of her apartment on East Armory Avenue on Tuesday. The person knocking said he was there to fill a maintenance request.

“I assumed it was a utility worker, because I had put in a work order,” Sodetz said.

After letting him in, Sodetz went back to bed, closing the door behind her.

“I heard a knock on my bedroom door,” Sodetz said.

The man walked into her bedroom and knelt next to her bed, all while Sodetz started to get anxious.

“At this point, I’m starting to tear up a little bit, because I’m getting scared,” Sodetz said. “And he starts to pat around by my legs over the covers.”

That’s when he lifted the covers off her.

“That’s when I was like ‘Okay, this man is going to assault me,” Sodetz said. “That’s what he is here for.”

She confronted him and he responded.

“He says ‘Oh you told me to come in here and you wanted this,'” Sodetz said.

After he left, she reached out to her friends and the police. She also discovered that apartment managers had sent an email stating instances like this were happening. She didn’t see it until it was too late.

“There is a lot of anger attached to this situation,” she said.

The apartment building was recently renovated, but there aren’t any security cameras in or around the building. Sodetz said that is there was better security, the situation could’ve been avoided.

“I was talking to some close friends about what had happened,” Sodetz said. “And all of them, these women, all said, ‘I’ve never questioned who’s at my door when they say they’re here for maintenance,'”

Sodetz said that she is relieved it didn’t go any further. She said that the experience has left her with guilt and shame, but she wants to tell her story and raise awareness for other women on campus and in the community so they never have to experience it themselves.

The apartment did not comment about the situation and they have since emailed Sodetz, saying they plan to install security cameras.

The university sent an email about the incident that included a few safety tips. People are reminded to lock their doors and windows and not to allow a person to enter their residence if that person’s identity is not verified. People are also advised to be aware of scams and call 9-1-1 if anything seems suspicious.