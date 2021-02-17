Man pleads not guilty to trying to kill ex-girlfriend

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend was in court today. We told you about him over the weekend.

Lamont Jackson was arrested Saturday morning. Police say he’d broken into his ex’s home Friday night and refused to let her leave.

Investigators say this started with a fight over Jackson’s kids. He and this ex-girlfriend have two together, but they live separately. His charges say he wanted the kids, but his ex wouldn’t let him take them. On Friday, he found out the kids were with someone else. That’s when he broke into his ex’s house.

He threatened her, hit her with the gun and eventually shot at her, hitting her once in the leg. He also held her there until 6:30 a.m. when she was able to get a phone and call for help. We talked to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz about this case. She says domestic violence has been a growing problem the past few months.

“Thankfully she was able to contact a friend and get the police involved, and we were able to take him into custody so that we can move forward and hold him responsible for his actions and keep her and her children, most importantly, safe,” said Rietz.

In addition to domestic violence, Rietz says gun violence is another crime on the rise recently. The two children were not with Jackson at the time.

Jackson will be back in court late next month. He’s facing charges that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life. He has a long criminal history, dating back to 1991. Some of those are other domestic battery charges, including one where he hit a child family member.