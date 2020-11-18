Man pleads not guilty to soliciting children

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Urbana man accused of soliciting children for sex acts pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Joseph Sloan, 20, is charged with indecent solicitation and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Sgt. Tim McNaught with the Urbana Police Department said Sloan is related to the victims.

Sgt. McNaught said they were contacted in August by police in Calumet City. They were investigating Sloan who used to live in the area.

Police said there are possibly several victims between the two cities, and believe all of them are related to Sloan.

Sloan is due back in court in Urbana on December 15.