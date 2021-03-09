Man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Decatur youth minister pled not guilty to sexual abuse charges.

36-year-old Brandon Tovar’s then 12-year-old daughter and her 13-year-old friend were concerned he was having sex with their other 12-year-old friend. Officers said the two thought this because she was sleeping alone with him in his bed.

The daughter also told police she found sexual messages between him and the 12-year-old. She sent snapshots of the messages and they were sent to the police.

Tovar was arrested in October 2020 for grooming. He now faces charges aggravated sexual abuse and batter charges.

He is expected back in court on April 21.