DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Court records show a man accused of hitting a woman with his car and causing her death pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Christopher Castelli was charged with reckless homicide in connection to the death of 27-year-old Alisha Gordon in October. Officials said she was hit by a car on Kent Avenue near Belaire Court.

Castelli is expected back in court on December 22.