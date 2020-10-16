Man pleads not guilty to murder charges

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of killing a 31-year-old Demetrius Maclin of Decatur has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Delahn Amos was booked into the Macon County Jail on September 16. He was charged with murder and attempted murder in a separate case.

Amos was accused of killing Maclin, who was found dead in a car on West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street on August 26. Amos was also accused of involvement in another incident that happened the next day.

Amos pleaded not guilty to both charges on Wednesday. He is expected back in court on November 4.