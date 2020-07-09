Man pleads not guilty to murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of shooting a woman in June has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Court records show Paul Folks entered the not guilty plea in Macon County court on Wednesday. He is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shemilah Sanders in June near the Garfield Underpass.

He is expected back in court in August.

The other man accused of being involved in Sanders’ death, Lavanski Folks, also pleaded not guilty to firearm possession charges in late June. He is expected in court again in August as well.