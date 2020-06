EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — An area man has pleaded not guilty to eight federal charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of an Illinois state trooper.

Christopher Grant, 46, faces gun and drug charges in the death of Nicholas Hopkins. Grant entered his pleas Friday and was ordered to remain jailed until his August 18 trial.

Hopkins, 33, a 10-year veteran of ISP, was fatally shot in August 2019 while serving a search warrant.