Man pleads not guilty to December murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man plead not guilty to a murder from December of 2020.

According to court records, Tyreco Garry entered that plea on Wednesday. He is accused of killing 20-year-old Jayleon Cummings on December 22, 2020.

On that date, officers were called to the area of Church and Leafland streets for a report of shots fired. When they got there, police found Cummings; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pre-trial date is scheduled for July 27.