DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of hurting his 2-month-old son pleaded not guilty to aggravated battery to a child.

Seth Nashland was arrested last month after he took his 2-month-old to the hospital. The baby had brain injuries, fractured ribs, burns and bruising.

Deputies said he admitted he got frustrated and hurt the child. An affidavit also showed Nashland searched on his phone “How long do you go to jail for infant abuse.”