Man pleads not guilty for charges in trooper’s death

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A 46-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to eight federal charges stemming from the 2019 shooting death of an Illinois state trooper.

Christopher R. Grant of East St. Louis faces gun and drug charges in the death of Nicholas Hopkins. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Grant entered his pleas Friday and was ordered to remain jailed until his Aug. 18 trial.

A message left Sunday for the public defender office appointed to represent Grant wasn’t immediately returned. Hopkins, 33, was fatally shot in August 2019 while serving a search warrant.