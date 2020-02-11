Man pleads not guilty after shots fired call turns into chase

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man arrested after a call of shots fired and car chase was arraigned Tuesday.

Arturo Chavira was charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of weapons without concealed carry or FOID card and resisting/obstructing a police officer. Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This comes after Danville Police Commander Joshua Webb said in a release that officers responded to the area of East Fairchild Street and Fowler Avenue on January 30. When they got there, police talked to a witness who said she saw a man firing a gun while he hung out of the window of a maroon sedan. No one was hurt.

Police found a car matching that description near Vermilion and Voorhees Streets. They tried to make a traffic stop, but the car drove away. Webb said the car crashed into a fire hydrant down the road on Voorhees. Five people got out of the car and started running away.

Webb said officers caught two of those subjects. A witness identified 23-year-old Arturo Chavira as someone they saw dropping one of two guns found by the suspect vehicle. The second subject was detained for further investigation, but was later released.

Chavira is expected back in court on April 27.