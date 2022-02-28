SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man recently pleaded guilty to use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor.

Officials said Chenmin Xie pleaded guilty on February 22 to the charge of knowingly using a facility and means of interstate commerce – the Internet and a cellular telephone – with the intent to transmit the name and address of another individual who had not attained the age of 16 and doing so with the intent to attempt to entice, encourage, offer and solicit that person to engage in sexual activity.

Xie admitted that on August 29, 2020, he used a cellular phone to converse with a boy he believed was 15 years old. During the conversation, they agreed to meet for sexual intercourse at the minor’s residence. Xie then requested and received the child’s address.

Since being arrested on August 29, 2020, Xie has remained in the custody of the United States Marshals. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 24 at the U.S. Courthouse in Springfield.

The charges were the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Springfield Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner Jacobs is representing the government in the prosecution.