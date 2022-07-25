TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man formerly of Taylorville pleaded guilty in court on Monday to three felony counts related to sending sexual content to minors.

Zachary Crowley, 34, was charged with two counts of unlawful grooming, which accused him of sending text messages to two minors which were sexual in nature. He was also charged with a count of distribution of harmful material to minors, which accused him of touching himself while communicating with minors using the video chat function of a social media platform.

The charges stem from investigations that were conducted by the Taylorville Police Department and Christian County Sheriff’s Office in December of 2020. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl commended the victims for coming forward and he also thanked the authorities for their prompt but thorough investigations.

Crowley has pleaded “open,” which means there is no agreement as to what his sentence will be. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.