Man pleads guilty to residential burglary

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man accused of breaking into an elderly man’s home has pleaded guilty to residential burglary.

In the early hours of June 13, 2019, officials say Marcus Edwards entered a 96-year-old man’s Danville home without his permission. Edwards threatened the man with a baseball bat and forced the victim to get his wallet. Authorities say Edwards took cash from the victim and ran away.

While breaking into the apartment, Edwards cut both of his arms and left a trail of blood that led Danville Police to the home where he was hiding.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney says Edwards plead guilty to Residential Burglary. The charge carries a possible penalty of 4-15 years in prison, non-probationable, with two years of mandatory supervised release. Officials say because of Edwards’ criminal history, he was extended term eligible which makes the possible penalty 4-30 years without probation.

