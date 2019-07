URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two years after a deadly shooting, a man pleaded guilty to murder on Monday.

30-year-old David Denson shot Terry Moore Jr. in downtown Champaign in August, 2017. It happened in the parking lot behind the News Gazette building. Denson threw a bottle at Moore, which started a fight.

He agreed to plead guilty if the state didn’t ask for a sentence longer than 40 years in prison.