SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to distributing methamphetamine.

Michael Bale, 44, admitted that on two occasions in August and September of 2019, he knowingly distributed meth and the following December, he possessed more than five grams of meth with the intent to distribute said meth.

Bale has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest and will remain in custody pending sentencing on July 20.

Bale faces up to life in prison, up to an $8 million fine and lifetime parole for the offenses he pleaded guilty to.