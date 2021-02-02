Man pleads guilty to inciting riot at Market Place Mall

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man pleaded guilty to inciting a riot at the Market Place Mall last summer.

In a news release, officials said 20-year-old Shamar Betts “admitted his role in inciting the riot that began at Market Place Mall and spread to area businesses and moved to the commercial area of North Prospect Avenue.”

On May 31, Betts posted a flyer on Facebook saying “RIOT @ MarketPlace Mall, Time:3.” It the asked people to bring their friends, family, bricks, etc. “In a post accompanying the flyer, Betts wrote, in part, ‘We gotta put Champaign/Urbana on the map– expletive– gone hear and fear us too. SLIDE let’s get busy.'”

Champaign Police tried to prevent a riot before 3 p.m. at the mall. Officials said when police got there, there were around 50-75 people gathered. More people joined the crowd. Around 3:12 p.m., the group started breaking out windows of businesses in the mall, such as Old Navy and Macy’s. They looted merchandise from in the stores. “Betts is pictured in video footage of the riot exiting the Old Navy store with a handful of clothing items.”

Officials said that during the riot, Betts made a Facebook Live video. In the video, he carried items including several pairs of khaki pants with Old Navy tags on them. He could be heard saying “We out here…” several times. A bystander’s video shows Betts saying, “I started this s—.” He also used his phone to ask others to join “or to brag about starting the riot including statements as ‘I started this,’ and ‘Are you sliding to my riot?'”

Betts told officials he ran away to Mississippi after the riot. He also used his phone for online searches like “Can police find your location by logging in messenger,” “Can police track your Facebook,” and “What are the charges for starting a riot.”

For inciting a riot, the penalty is up to five years in prison, according to officials. It also calls for a fine up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

After Tuesday’s hearing, Betts was taken into Champaign County custody. He is currently being held on related burglary charges, according to officials.

Betts is expected to be sentenced on June 14.