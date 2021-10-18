Man pleads guilty to enticing of a minor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois announced Monday that 32-year-old Andrew Collins of Hillsboro pleaded guilty to the charge of enticement of a minor last Friday.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Boyle, sentencing has been scheduled for February 14, 2022, in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Springfield.

Officials said at the change-of-plea hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins, Collins admitted that he enticed a 16-year-old boy to engage in sexually explicit conduct. During the hearing, the government stated that online chats between Collins and the minor showed that Collins persuaded the minor to engage in intercourse by offering him toy gifts, promises of weekends together, nude massages and the option to permanently live together in the future.

According to officials, for the offense of enticement of a minor, the statutory penalty is not less than ten years and up to life in prison; a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of not less than five years and up to life.