Man pleads guilty to DUI regarding deadly crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI on Friday, in regards to a deadly crash.

Officers said Demetric Dixon was driving a vehicle with five other people inside the car when they crashed. The crash happened last June at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and North Water Street.

Dixon was driving the car when officers said he ran a red light and his car was hit by a semi. Four of his passengers were killed.

On Friday, Dixon pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI. He is expected to be sentenced on July 8.