Man pleads guilty to aggravated battery charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man accused of beating his young son pled guilty to battery charges on Tuesday.

Court records show Seth Nashland entered an open plea of guilty to aggravated battery of a child resulting in permanent disability.

This comes after he was arrested in February 2020 when authorities said he took his then 2-month-old son to the hospital. The baby had brain injuries, fractured ribs, burns and bruising. Deputies said he admitted to hurting the child after he got frustrated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story