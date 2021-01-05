Man pleads guilty to aggravated battery charges

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man accused of beating his young son pled guilty to battery charges on Tuesday.
Court records show Seth Nashland entered an open plea of guilty to aggravated battery of a child resulting in permanent disability.
This comes after he was arrested in February 2020 when authorities said he took his then 2-month-old son to the hospital. The baby had brain injuries, fractured ribs, burns and bruising. Deputies said he admitted to hurting the child after he got frustrated.