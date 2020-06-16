Man pleads guilty to 2019 murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man arrested for the April 2019 murder of Marcel Whitfield has plead guilty to second degree murder.

Court records show 29-year-old Cody Burries plead guilty to the murder “pursuant to a plea agreement.” He was sentenced to 18 years in years in prison along with two years of parole. He was credited with time served between May 11, 2019 to June 9, 2020.

This comes after officers said Burries shot 32-year-old Marcel Whitfield in front of the Feeling Lucky Lounge on North Woodford Street. Police said Whitfield was shot in the chest and thigh while sitting in a car.

Burries was arrested in Tennesee in May 2019 for the shooting.