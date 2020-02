DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One of four suspects arrested in connection to a robbery turned murder has pleaded guilty.

Celsey Taylor was shot and killed during a robbery of her apartment. Her fiance, Britney Wilson, was shot several times and survived.

Shaitan Cook reversed his not guilty plea Monday right before his jury trial was supposed to start. He will spend 20 years in prison.

Cook was the last of the four suspects to either plead guilty or be found guilty.