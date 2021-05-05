Man on trial for murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man charged with murder is now waiting for a jury to decide his fate.

Matthew Anderson is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Curtis Hariston in 2019 at a Decatur Long John Silvers.

The trial started this week, with jury selection on Monday. The defense argued no one really knows who shot Hariston and Anderson was also hurt that night by a bullet that hit his wrist and abdoment.

The Macon County state’s attorney said surveillance video shows Anderson entering a bathroom and pulling out an object. They said it was a gun; the defense argues it was a cell phone.

Closing statements were made early Wednesday afternoon. The jury was sent home for the evening after deliberating for a few weeks. They will be back Thursday morning.