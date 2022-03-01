ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – A man in Arcola is out thousands of dollars after falling victim to a scam, and now he wants to warn you about it.

Kenneth Reveal said he got an email from the best buy “Geek Squad”. Telling him about his new security subscription that would cost nearly 400 dollars.

When he called to question it, he gave them access to his computer. He said the scammers transferred $4,000 from his son’s bank account into his, and claimed they refunded him too much and needed the money back.

He said they asked for Best Buy gift cards to return the money to them. He said he purchased $3,500 in Best Buy gift cards and sent them the numbers. Almost immediately, he said the money on the cards was spent.

Reveal said it’s been a nightmare for his whole family, and he wants to make sure no one else falls for the scam.

“What these people expect is that you’re too embarrassed to admit you just got took, and I think people need to be careful,” he said.

We did reach out to Best Buy for a comment, they said they were looking into it.