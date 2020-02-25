Man launches program to fight against violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man who used to be in prison is trying to stop young people from heading down that path.

Maurice Hayes spent 17 years in prison. Now, he is launching H.V. Neighborhood Transformation in Champaign County. The “H.V.” stands for “Hood Vice…Hood Vision…Hood Vote.”

He is selling sweatshirts and t-shirts to raise money for the cause. However, what he said she really wants is fr people to wear them to show solidarity in a fight against violence. “I’m from those communities–those same people that’s doing the shootings and getting hurt and doing all those things,” said Hayes. “I did those things myself and it cost me half my life. So now my agenda is to try to stop someone from getting killed; to try to prevent someone from going to jail; and to educate our young men and women on the things that they could do better to better themselves,” he continued. He said he thought of this program when he was in prison.

It is still in its early stages, but he said he is brainstorming with other members to decide how to move forward.

If you are interested in buying a shirt, you can e-mail Hayes at mauricehayes77@gmail.com or message him on Facebook. There are also S.W.P. shirts available for purchase. It stands for Spit (Social Problems Intellectually Translated) With A Purpose.