KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Bourbonnais man is dead after an accident. It happened about 6 am, Tuesday, on Route 45/52 @ 7500 North.

Illinois State Police say 59-year old Lawrence Henitz was traveling north when he tried to pass a vehicle and struck another vehicle head-on. Henitz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 22-year old Timothy Sandt, of Joliet, was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known.