Man killed on roadway attempting to catch a goose

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State troopers responded to investigate a fatal crash on Illinois Route 4 just north of Mine Road in Sawyerville on Friday.

Police say a 44-year-old Brian Cox was in the northbound lane of Illinois Route 4 attempting to catch a goose. When a Ford pickup was traveling northbound and struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

