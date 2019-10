LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A fatal accident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday.

The crash took place at the 3450 East and 2500 North Road in Broughton Township, according to the press release.

51-year-old Ronald E. Hoegger, of Cabery, was the driver of a gray over maroon 1998 GMC Sierra Extended Cab Sonoma Pickup when he left the road and hit a bridge with concrete rails.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson.