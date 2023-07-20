VIRDEN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 66-year-old man has died following a train vs. truck collision in Sangamon County on Thursday.

The accident happened on Macoupin County Line Road in Virden. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a pickup truck tried to cross a railroad as a train was heading northwest on the tracks. The truck was hit by the train and caught fire.

There were two people inside the truck; one of them was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital but is expected to be ok.

Authorities from Auburn, Divernon and Virden responded to the scene along with Sagamon County Sheriff’s deputies. The accident remains under investigation.