Man killed in Sunday shooting identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner is identifying a man who was shot dead early Sunday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup named him David E. Dalton Jr. He was 32.

The coroner says the man was pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police continue to investigate the shooting that took place around 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Springfield Avenue and Kenwood.

When officers got to the scene, they say they found a crowd of 100 people and a man who had been shot in the back. Another man had been shot in the leg, police say.

The second shooting victim — at 27-year-old man — is expected to survive.

Detectives say 40 shell casings were found at the scene. Additionally, fireworks were being set off at the time.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police said Sunday morning that no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking nearby people or businesses with outdoor security cameras to contact them, as the video may assist their investigation.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.