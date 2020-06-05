Man killed in single car crash ID’d

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The name of a man killed in an accident has been released. Authorities say 36-year old Ryan Ploense, of LeRoy, died about 6:30 am, Thursday, in an accident at 3200 East near 600 North.

Preliminary autopsy results show he died from head and spinal injuries as a result of a single car crash. He was the only person in the vehicle when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed.

Ploense was ejected from the vehicle. Toxicology tests are pending. The accident is still under investigation.