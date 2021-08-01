Man killed in shooting identified

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner is identifying a 20-year-old man who died Friday night in a shooting.

A press release Saturday from Coroner Duane Northrup says his name is Nicholas N. Snell. The coroner adds the Champaign man was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m. Sunday.

Police responded around 10:45 p.m. to reported gunfire near Willis Drive and Maple Street. Officers say they found a person inside a home who had been shot four times.

Nineteen shell casings were found at the scene, according to police statements.

The Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

