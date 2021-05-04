Man killed in shooting identified by Vermilion County Coroner

News
Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner is naming a Danville man who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified him as 34-year-old Matthew O. Huerta. She adds an autopsy was held Monday.

Officers say they were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Sunday near Plum and Williams streets. Police say when they got there, they found a man lying on the road with a gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators say the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say a suspect fired a single shot at the Danville man before leaving the scene in a car.

Danville Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story