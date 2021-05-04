Man killed in shooting identified by Vermilion County Coroner

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner is naming a Danville man who was fatally shot Sunday afternoon.

Coroner Jane McFadden identified him as 34-year-old Matthew O. Huerta. She adds an autopsy was held Monday.

Related Content Man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

Officers say they were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. Sunday near Plum and Williams streets. Police say when they got there, they found a man lying on the road with a gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators say the man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives say a suspect fired a single shot at the Danville man before leaving the scene in a car.

Danville Police and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.