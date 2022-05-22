DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot Saturday night in Danville.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Chandler Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in that area. During a search, they discovered the victim laying on the ground on nearby Grant Street with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to an area hospital, but was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation by Danville Police indicated that the victim was shot on Chandler Street and may have run to Grant Street, where he was found by officers. No other injuries have been reported in connection to this shooting, which remains under investigation. No information about a possible suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.