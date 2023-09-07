PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 41-year-old man passed away overnight following a car vs. bike crash in Piatt County.

The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the area of 750 N. County Road 1500 East, located on the Piatt/Champaign County line. Deputies responded there at 9:43 p.m. and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. His name is being withheld at this time.

The preliminary investigation indicated that a car was driving south on 1500 East when it hit the man, who was in the road next to his bike.

No one has been ticketed in connection to the crash. The Piatt County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Offices are both investigating.

Anyone who has information about the deadly crash is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 217-762-5761.