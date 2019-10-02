Man killed in motorcycle crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man Tuesday night, around 8:20 p.m.

50-year-old Gary Richardson, a Tolono resident, was the only one driving the vehicle.

According to police, the crash happened on County Road 1450 North near County Road 1799E.

According to the autopsy, the cause of death was from injuries Richardson sustained from the crash which caused blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It crash is still under investigation.