PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a single car crash.

It happened on I-72 eastbound at milepost 169 around 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say the car ran off the road and overturned near the entrance ramp.

When they arrived they found a 50 year old man from Monticello ejected from the car.

He died from his injuries.

Two other passengers in the car are hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.