RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in McLean County.

The crash happened at approximately 8:42 a.m. on U.S. Route 51 near County Road 400 North. State Troopers said that a tractor crashed into a semi-truck trailer and overturned into a roadside ditch.

The driver of the tractor, Jay Fitzgerald of Heyworth, was ejected from his tractor and was pronounced dead at the scene. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said autopsy results indicated that Fitzgerald died from craniocerebral injuries he sustained when ejected.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The crash and Fitzgerald’s death remain under investigation by Yoder’s office and the Illinois State Police.