IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Watseka was killed Tuesday evening when his motorcycle collided with a semi-truck west of Watseka.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 24 at 1889 East Road around 6:46 p.m. State Troopers said the victim was traveling westbound on Route 24 when, for unknown reasons, he swerved his motorcycle into the eastbound lane. The motorcycle hit the front of a truck that was traveling in the opposite direction, ejecting the victim in the process. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man from Roanoke, Ind., was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

Route 24 was closed for approximately five hours as emergency personnel responded to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.