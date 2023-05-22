IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in southern Iroquois County claimed the life of a 54-year-old man Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

Officials said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Illinois Route 49, just north of the Iroquois-Vermilion County border. A single car, they said, was driving south when it left the roadway and hit a culvert. The car rolled over several times afterward and caught on fire.

The driver, whom officials said was from Woodland, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Route 49 was closed down for almost three hours as emergency personnel responded to the scene and as State Police conducted an investigation. The road reopened at 12:40 p.m.