SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an Arthur man who died in a crash.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said 20-year-old Lucas Otto was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m. Thursday at the scene of the crash. The crash happened on I-72 between Buffalo and Lanesville.

An autopsy performed Thursday morning indicated Otto died from multiple blunt force injuries he got in the crash, according to Allmon.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office as well as Illinois State Police are investigating this death.