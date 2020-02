CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting.

In a release, Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 33-year-old Ryan Allen-Davis was shot in the 1300 block of Mariner Way. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office are still investigating what happened.